PRISCILLA BROWN

CEDAR FALLS --- President Trump’s approach to foreign governments regarding tariffs, trade, and his personal policies, echoes that of the young son who went to his father regarding his new friend, crying, “I hit him and I hit him and I hit him and he still doesn’t like me!”

