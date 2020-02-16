Letter: Trump speech

MARCELLA TURNER

LA PORTE CITY -- I watched the State of the Union and expected Trump's usual lies. Then I watched the fact-checkers the next day.

He said he was fighting to keep insurance for pre-existing conditions. Fact: Trump and Republicans are in court trying to end Obamacare.

He said we have the best economy for years. Fact: Economy growth under Trump was 2.3%. Under Kennedy it was 5.7%; Johnson, 5.1%; Carter, 3.2%; Clinton, 3.8%.

He said he had raised wages more than Obama. Fact: real wages adjusted for inflation grew .6% for Trump and 1.1% for Obama. GDP growth was Trump 2.5%; Obama 2.4%. Job growth per month: Trump, 191,000; Obama, 217,000.

He said he made the U.S. independent in the production of gas and oil. Fact: This independence happened before Trump took office.

He said he started the economic recovery. Fact: The U.S. is in the middle of an 11-year recovery.

If these statistics area incorrect, tell us. But if they are indeed fact, people should be told.

