RONALD ALLEN HETH

CEDAR FALLS --- As the impeachment train moves forward to remove Donald Trump from the most respected office in our land, so goes the ongoing disrespect by him for our allies, those in the know, and the military officers who are more of a commander-in-chief than Trump ever would hope to be. I am so dismayed over his arrogance, his deal-making while in office to benefit his personal empire, and his lack of judgment, let alone his inability to communicate in sentences that make sense. My grandchildren could write his speeches, but he speaks off the cuff anyway, so why bother writing them?

Our country needs the likes of a Gerald R. Ford, Jimmy Carter, or Ronald Reagan. Those were men of impeccable integrity, honesty, and were able to conduct the business that was in the interest of our dear USA, rather than seeing where deals that would benefit the current office holder or his children. I would rather pay taxes to benefit Title XIX residents than pay for the care and well-being of Donny's children and their respective clones.

It is often asked to pray for our leadership. Now IS the time America!

