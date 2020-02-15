Letter: Trump's trial

RON WHEELER

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- I read an interesting letter to the editor last week. In the first paragraph the writer described someone in Washington, D.C., as a liar and a cheat while committing collusion. I was certain it was about Adam Schiff, who for three years has claimed Russia helped Trump win the 2016 election without providing a single piece of documentation. Nope, this writer suggested instead, it was Donald Trump.

When the letter alleged this administration has been colluding with foreign countries, it exposed a dated misunderstanding of modern negotiations. The most powerful country in the world doesn't need to collude. Unlike the previous administration, we are now able enter into bilateral negotiations from a position of power. Like many Trump haters, this writer also failed to get their facts right.

Trump was just acquitted. Found not guilty! Can you say innocent, as collaborated by the Ukrainian president? No, the current pathetic Democrat-led House and its leader were allowed to weaponize an impeachment hearing of Donald Trump, using two contrived charges and hand-picked left-leaning, rehearsed witnesses. The House also wasted millions of dollars and valuable time by ignoring their primary role and the piles of proposed and badly needed legislation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0