LETTER: Trump’s the worst

WATERLOO — Trump brags to his rich friends that he is going to make them much richer with tax cuts. They warned those Republican senators repeatedly that those tax cuts would be used by massive corporations for stock buy-backs. This is not going to help working class Americans or small business owners. Guess what? About a year and a half later a couple of Republican senators said I am shocked, they used all of their profits for stock buy-backs. C’mon, they knew what they were going to do, they just wanted campaign contributions. A terrible tax cut. It only helped the richest Americans. They really screwed over working class Americans.