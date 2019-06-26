{{featured_button_text}}

JOE TEETZEN

DENVER --- Wouldn't it have been easy to give into the pressure, and have our military flex its muscles in retaliation of our drone being shot down in Irin? Ten minutes before our retaliation from the air, our president took a step back and aborted the mission. Many will say President Trump might not have the stomach for war, but he also looked at the many needless deaths that would of occurred with this mission, that in my opinion would of accomplished very little in the bigger picture. During Vietnam, the key military word was "body counts." Seemed like success was in the numbers. In the end, what was accomplished?

President Trump showed the leadership we needed in a turbulent minute. Showing that human life was more important than another bad decision in our history in the Middle East.

