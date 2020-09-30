Letter: Trump responded

Virus response

RONALD WOOD

WATERLOO -- Ten days after the first virus case in the United States, President Trump banned flights from China, then flights from Asia. Nancy Pelosi mocked Trump from Chinatown saying no need to worry about the virus. Joe Biden called Trump bad names for stopping flights and said no need to worry, and Dr. Fauci also said at this time, "no worry."

But Trump saw the seriousness of the virus and set up a medical team of professionals. Trump was advised on the virus, and he shared this with the American people. Fauci gave testimony of this.

On March 26, Biden praised Trump for the good job he was doing on the virus.

Trump started the largest national response ever by contacting many pharmaceutical companies to start working on a vaccine and also funding for it. Some say a vaccine could be ready by the end of October.

Biden nor anyone else critical of Trump’s action on the virus cannot compare with what he has done. The last administration let all big health equipment get depleted, not replaced.

Trump enlisted many private companies to manufacture needed items and got them to states quickly.

