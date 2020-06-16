Letter: Trump reaction

CEDAR FALLS -- A recent letter criticized my previous letter about Trump’s delay in responding to COVID-19 pandemic. It’s true, Trump invoked China travel restrictions Jan 31. However, FactCheck.com says it’s wrong to call it a “travel ban” as the writer did; it didn’t ban travel. Thousands of American citizens, permanent residents and family members continued to travel back and forth to China. In addition, people returning from other international travel were exposed to COVID-19. I know a couple who self-isolated because their February cruise had infections. At least two identified COVID-19 cases were already in the U.S. on Jan 31.

My concern was Trump’s denial of the virus’s severity and impact throughout February and early March. I referenced analysis done by Columbia University of Trump’s lack of response until March 15. That conclusion: 84% of COVID-19 cases and 85% of deaths were avoidable if Trump had done something more than a travel announcement. The U.S. has 2.1 million known cases and 116,000 deaths – almost a thousand new deaths daily. The U.S. leads the world in cases (29%) and deaths (28%) with 4.3% of the world’s population. Obviously, Trump’s China travel restriction was ineffective and our country still suffers the deadly consequences.