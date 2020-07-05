Letter: Trump rally

JOHN KEARNEY
WATERLOO -- Prior to the recent Tulsa rally, a Trump spokesperson stated that “the campaign takes the health and safety of rally-goers seriously and is taking precautions to make the rally safe.” The precautions included temperature checks, face masks, and hand sanitizers.
Temperature checks have become increasingly ubiquitous in health care facilities, public buildings, companies, stores, etc. A fever is a common symptom of the virus but, according to the CDC website, “the incubation period of COVID-19 is thought to extend to 14 days, with a median time of 4-5 days from exposure to symptoms onset.” So, it is possible for asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers of the virus to pass a temperature check. A normal temperature does not necessarily indicate that the virus is absent. Nor does a higher than normal temperature guarantee that a person has been infected.
Health experts consider large gatherings in enclosed facilities, where social distancing is virtually impossible and where a single individual can be a “super spreader” by infecting a large number of people, to be “high risk” events
Why wasn’t the Trump rally held outdoors where at least a semblance of social distancing might have been observed and the risk of transmission reduced?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.