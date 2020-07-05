Letter: Trump rally

WATERLOO -- Prior to the recent Tulsa rally, a Trump spokesperson stated that “the campaign takes the health and safety of rally-goers seriously and is taking precautions to make the rally safe.” The precautions included temperature checks, face masks, and hand sanitizers.

Temperature checks have become increasingly ubiquitous in health care facilities, public buildings, companies, stores, etc. A fever is a common symptom of the virus but, according to the CDC website, “the incubation period of COVID-19 is thought to extend to 14 days, with a median time of 4-5 days from exposure to symptoms onset.” So, it is possible for asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers of the virus to pass a temperature check. A normal temperature does not necessarily indicate that the virus is absent. Nor does a higher than normal temperature guarantee that a person has been infected.