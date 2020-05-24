Letter: Trump quote

WATERLOO -- In "Fighting the virus of racism," (May 17) Gary Kroeger repeats without attribution Trump's alleged "yarmulke" remark. But it has never been established that the statement was made.

In a 2016 Washington Post piece "Did Donald Trump really say those things?," fact checker Glenn Kessler concedes that line camey from former Trump employee John R. Donnell's 1991 book "Trumped." Kessler characterized the quote as "clearly second hand ... written some years after the fact." Speaking to Playboy following the book's issuance, Trump allowed it was generally fair. But in a subsequent comment on the "yarmulke" line, the now-president told NBC's Meet the Press "He made up the quote. I've heard the quote, before. It's nonsense. I've never said anything like it, ever."