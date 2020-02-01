Letter: Trump protections

MARCELLA GRUVER

WATERLOO -- To all Trump haters: President Trump protects the life of all U.S. citizens. He is pro-life, he protected our U.S. embassy in Baghdad without one death, and he commanded the killing of General Soleimani, who was responsible for the killing of many Americans.

Is it possible that both Obama and Hillary Clinton are responsible for the killing of U.S. citizens in all three of the above situations? Isn't this called aiding and abetting the enemy, which is treason in the U.S. Constitution?

President Trump protects the U.S. Constitution. The Democratic U.S. House members voted for the equality act wherein the U.S. Constitution will be non-existing, so you and I will be without civil rights to protect us. Anytime you oppose the LGBTQ, you will be taken to court and be charged with the crime of discrimination (ask the Christian baker). This is because the equality act prohibits the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1933 from providing a claim, defense, or basis for challenging such protection.

We must think of the consequences of hatred. To all who hate, God says in 1 John 3:15, "Anyone who hates is a murderer." Instead confess the hatred as sin, repent. Then you're heaven bound.

