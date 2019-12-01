{{featured_button_text}}

EDNA BRUNKHORST

WAVERLY --- In regards to the Nov. 24 guest column, “At long last, do we have no decency?” by Steve Wikert, I find the title to be quite appropriate indeed, falling on the Feast of Christ the King of the Universe in the Catholic tradition of Christianity. It just seems very odd that the author would say that the Democrat Party would be the vehicle which would guide us to find our moral compass.

Every last one of the Democrat presidential contenders so far have told us that they favor abortion on demand for any and no reason except convenience. How does that deadly attitude increase our moral compass?

Mr. Trump has never indicated that he is not a sinner but he must be credited for his pro life actions in defunding Planned Parenthood and for the robust economy we all enjoy today. He is doing exactly what he promised to do if elected and, God willing, will continue for another term if he survives the slander and insults hurled at him by those who call themselves Christians.

