EDNA BRUNKHORST
WAVERLY --- In regards to the Nov. 24 guest column, “At long last, do we have no decency?” by Steve Wikert, I find the title to be quite appropriate indeed, falling on the Feast of Christ the King of the Universe in the Catholic tradition of Christianity. It just seems very odd that the author would say that the Democrat Party would be the vehicle which would guide us to find our moral compass.
You have free articles remaining.
Every last one of the Democrat presidential contenders so far have told us that they favor abortion on demand for any and no reason except convenience. How does that deadly attitude increase our moral compass?
Mr. Trump has never indicated that he is not a sinner but he must be credited for his pro life actions in defunding Planned Parenthood and for the robust economy we all enjoy today. He is doing exactly what he promised to do if elected and, God willing, will continue for another term if he survives the slander and insults hurled at him by those who call themselves Christians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.