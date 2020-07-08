Letter: Trump knows what he's doing
Letter: Trump knows what he's doing

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO — Democrats are not communists as Republicans are not Nazis. There is currently no single definitive Marxist theory. The Black community has no more social ills than the white, Latino, euro, etc. Most of these social ills are driven by poverty, unbalanced education, health care. There is no straw man argument about this. We as a nation are now being led by a divisive, pathological liar who has been taught that lies backed by willing supporters can win. Oh yes, Trump gets it.

