LETTER: Trump is the real loser

MARCELLA TURNER

LA PORTE CITY -- Belleau Wood is a scared place where many Marines died serving our country. They gave their lives without the expectation of getting something in return. Many of them may have had health conditions far worse than Donald Trump’s heel spur.

Retired Gen. Anthony Zinni was asked about Trump's remarks about dead soldiers being losers and said, “If Trump couldn’t go to the Belleau Wood because it was raining, he should have been with the Marines when it was raining bullets.”

Some men think they can do anything to a woman if they have money. Some might suggest injecting bleach into your body to kill a virus. Some might minimize the effects of the virus by saying it would be gone by now, while nearly 200,000 die. Some men do and say things to turn one person against another. Some men will separate families at the border, take small children from their parents. I know a man who has done these things and much more.

Don’t give this man a chance to let thousands more die in a pandemic or in a war.

Joe Biden might be older, but he cares about us and our country. Vote please!

