Letter: Trump in charge

ROBERT A. CAMARATA
GRUNDY CENTER -- This is in reference to Roger White's May 28 letter where he implies that had President Trump instituted his travel ban two weeks earlier 53,900 deaths could have been avoided, which is ridiculous. Gee, what if he had called for the ban in November of 2019 then perhaps no one would have died of the Wuhan virus or COVID-19. Let's just be thankful that ahead of many other world leaders our President Donald Trump called for a ban on travel from China, and later Europe when he did.
President Trump called for the China Travel ban on Jan. 31. What if Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden had been in charge? Biden endorsed Trump’s China travel restrictions two months later! Then, by the way Roger White figure deaths and COVID-19 cases if a two-week delay cost 960,937 cases and 53,990 deaths then we might have had four times the number of cases had those Democrat leaders had been in charge, or about 215,960 more deaths and 3,843,748 more cases of the Wuhan virus.
Thank God President Trump was in charge of things then and now!
