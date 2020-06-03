Letter: Trump in charge

GRUNDY CENTER -- This is in reference to Roger White's May 28 letter where he implies that had President Trump instituted his travel ban two weeks earlier 53,900 deaths could have been avoided, which is ridiculous. Gee, what if he had called for the ban in November of 2019 then perhaps no one would have died of the Wuhan virus or COVID-19. Let's just be thankful that ahead of many other world leaders our President Donald Trump called for a ban on travel from China, and later Europe when he did.