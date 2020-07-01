Letter: Trump gets it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STEVEN KAPLER

WATERLOO -- After George Floyd’s death, private businesses started competing to show who is the most “woke” among them by cutting checks to black organizations and scurrying to change “racist” product names, the corporate equivalent of kneeling.

Meanwhile, sinister elements mounted nationwide attacks in predominantly Democrat states against vital institutions like law enforcement, while peddling their “America is racist!” lie as justification.

The Courier recently joined the cancel culture, supporting the removal of historic Confederate statues, and names of Confederate generals from military bases. Symbolism over substance fails to address the elephant in the room. The real enemies undercutting much of today’s black community are familial -- abortion, fatherless households, a 74 percent illegitimacy rate, drugs and Democrats. White guilt offerings will not solve those problems. Lifestyles must change.

Here’s a bulletin: Marxist mobs have no interest in racial justice. They seek nothing short of America’s complete annihilation. No amount of Confederate bashing, statue-toppling, or straw man arguments about “systemic racism” will alter that. Your freedoms are in greater peril than you know. They’re coming for you.

Love him or hate him, Trump gets it. If you lose the battle over law and order, statues will be the least of your worries.

