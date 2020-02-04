Letter: Trump delivers

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO -- Abby Finkenauer, you’re fired. Upon being elected to represent Iowa’s 1st District, you promised “… I will work my tail off for you every single day.” You’ve been working your tail off alright, for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, participating in multiple acts of obstruction and delay, as was amply illustrated with your vote to impeach President Trump.

Voters knew impeachment was a polished turd from day one. It was staged political theatrics, the Kavanaugh hearings 2.0. Weren’t you even a little embarrassed?

Were you paid according to concrete accomplishments, you’d starve. The metrics are in. Trump has delivered on his promises. You went along with delaying Trump’s historic USMCA agreement, which means real jobs to real people outside Washington. Pelosi, putting politics over people, greased the skids for impeachment. Tell me, how many jobs did that create?

Had you opposed Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment farce, the DNC would have kneecapped your career. You chose the politically safe route, and thus sold your soul. To paraphrase Thomas More, in confronting an accuser, in the play “A Man for All Seasons”: “Why Abby, it profits a woman nothing to give her soul for the whole world. But for a gig in Washington?”

