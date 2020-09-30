 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump delivers
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

KENT KISCHER

WATERLOO -- I simply could not agree with Ernest Nunnally’s letter, “Trump's the worst,” on Sept. 9.

I believe President Trump has accomplished more in his three years than Obama did in eight years. I was not pleased with him the last two years of his term. He weakened the United States some. Biden will be just like him. No doubt. Have you noticed reducing terrorists, reducing trafficking, and others during Trump’s term? According to Abraham Lincoln, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed it ourselves.”

