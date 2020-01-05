JOHN MULLEN
LA PORTE CITY --- Your godless fake newspaper recently published a President Trump-hating letter about the president's perfect opinion of wind mills. I completely disagree with the person who wrote this letter about are amazing president. It's your standard leftist, God-hating, commie, pinko response to a man who is making America great again.
I don't understand how anybody, after reading President Trump's quote could come away, and not say this is the most concise, articulate, and perfect analysis of an industry in which Warren Buffet and his pinko commie allies are trying to push on God-fearing Americans. Everybody who believes in the Bible knows that oil and coal is what will save America.
I am tired of people spewing lies and hating on are great president. We have never had a president who has worked harder and better than this God-chosen man we have today. We should feel lucky to have him as our president. He could be spending 100% of his time at his golf resorts, but no, he only spends 33% of his time there, and for that I'm grateful. To all you losers out their, let's get behind this great man.
