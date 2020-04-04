Letter: Trump and virus

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WATERLOO -- When Obama was president there was an Ebola outbreak. Obama created a pandemic response task force made up of doctors and scientists. A man in Texas died from Ebola and a few others were infected but the problem was quickly contained. Obama was a true leader.

in 2018, Trump abolished the pandemic task force, leaving the country totally unprepared for the next pandemic. At first Trump claimed COVID-19 was a hoax and continued to play golf and hold rallies. Trump didn't start to take the crisis seriously until dozens were already dead. Now Trump is claiming that if the death toll can be kept down to 100,000 or so his response will have been a success. Instead of listening to experts Trump is consulting business people like Mike Lindell (the My Pillow guy).