HANS ISAKSON
CEDAR FALLS --- Trump, the self-proclaimed master deal maker, has failed to reach agreement with other important nations. When he does reach minor agreement, it is often to the detriment of America. He got China to agree to extend trade talks, but only after reversing his position on Huawei, the giant Chinese company that spies its American customers. He never should have pulled us out of the TPPA, which could have put considerable pressure on China’s dominance in world trade. North Korea has taken no steps to denuclearize, while Trump gives Kim Jong Un worldwide acclaim by meeting with him face-to-face multiple times.
You have free articles remaining.
Trump destroys the multi-nation agreement with Iran only to see Iran enrich uranium faster than ever before. He agreed to rejoin peace talks with the Taliban, but without a representative of the Afghanistan government at the talks. Jared Kushner’s Middle East peace plan has gone nowhere. Meanwhile, Trump stages sundry attempts (entering North Korea, parading Ivanka in front of the international press in Japan, his show at the Lincoln Memorial, etc.) to distract our attention from his miserable failures.
When will the Republicans in the Senate wake up and save American from this narcissistic megalomaniac?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.