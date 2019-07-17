{{featured_button_text}}

HANS ISAKSON

CEDAR FALLS --- Trump, the self-proclaimed master deal maker, has failed to reach agreement with other important nations. When he does reach minor agreement, it is often to the detriment of America. He got China to agree to extend trade talks, but only after reversing his position on Huawei, the giant Chinese company that spies its American customers. He never should have pulled us out of the TPPA, which could have put considerable pressure on China’s dominance in world trade. North Korea has taken no steps to denuclearize, while Trump gives Kim Jong Un worldwide acclaim by meeting with him face-to-face multiple times.

Trump destroys the multi-nation agreement with Iran only to see Iran enrich uranium faster than ever before. He agreed to rejoin peace talks with the Taliban, but without a representative of the Afghanistan government at the talks. Jared Kushner’s Middle East peace plan has gone nowhere. Meanwhile, Trump stages sundry attempts (entering North Korea, parading Ivanka in front of the international press in Japan, his show at the Lincoln Memorial, etc.) to distract our attention from his miserable failures.

When will the Republicans in the Senate wake up and save American from this narcissistic megalomaniac?

