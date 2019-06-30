{{featured_button_text}}

SANDRA LATTING

WATERLOO --- Donald Trump's strategy with Iran is going to end with a very dangerous outcome for the U.S. Iran has no motivation to meet or talk with the Trump administration, having withdrawn from the deal negotiated by President Obama and six other countries because of his hatred of President Obama. Trump argued that Iran continued to commit terrorist acts in the Middle East. This puts them in the company of several other countries in the Middle East, notably Trump's close friends the Saudi's, who have murdered thousands of innocent civilians in Yemen.

Russia has taken Iran's side in this. President Xi Jinping recently said Putin was his "best friend." Putin and Kim Jong Un met and discussed nuclear arms. All of our most dangerous adversaries meeting and a president whose foreign policy is developed by Fox News hosts leaves America in a very dangerous position. I'd love to see one of the letters he gets from Kim Jong Un to see what he's holding over Trump.

When Barack Obama was president I never went to bed at night worried about the safety of my country itself.

