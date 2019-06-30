SANDRA LATTING
WATERLOO --- Donald Trump's strategy with Iran is going to end with a very dangerous outcome for the U.S. Iran has no motivation to meet or talk with the Trump administration, having withdrawn from the deal negotiated by President Obama and six other countries because of his hatred of President Obama. Trump argued that Iran continued to commit terrorist acts in the Middle East. This puts them in the company of several other countries in the Middle East, notably Trump's close friends the Saudi's, who have murdered thousands of innocent civilians in Yemen.
You have free articles remaining.
Russia has taken Iran's side in this. President Xi Jinping recently said Putin was his "best friend." Putin and Kim Jong Un met and discussed nuclear arms. All of our most dangerous adversaries meeting and a president whose foreign policy is developed by Fox News hosts leaves America in a very dangerous position. I'd love to see one of the letters he gets from Kim Jong Un to see what he's holding over Trump.
When Barack Obama was president I never went to bed at night worried about the safety of my country itself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.