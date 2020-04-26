Letter: Trump a threat

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SANDRA LATTING

WATERLOO -- It’s hardly surprising that the country’s governors have shown more leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic than Donald Trump. Now he’s encouraging groups who are pushing their states to reopen their economies, even though the governors of those states are following guidelines set forth by Trump’s task force, and doing otherwise would endanger lives.

Trump has linked the stay-at-home issue to 2nd Amendment rights, and security experts warn we are headed toward the most dangerous period in his presidency. Congress approved $500 billion for industries affected by the pandemic and Democrats made sure that Congress would have oversight over how the money was being spent, but in the midst of a firing spree Trump fired the Inspector General who was to oversee it.

I’m sure he sees this as a way to reward his friends, himself and his family, contrary to the rules Democrats set forth. This has been the biggest test of Trump’s presidency and he has shown that not only is he a threat to democracy but he is a threat to American lives because he is so unfit for the job he holds.