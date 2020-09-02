LETTER: Trump a desperate dictator

WATERLOO -- Donald Trump is so desperate because he is trailing Joe Biden in all polls that he put a mega-donor in charge of the post office to sabotage mail-in voting. Contrary to what he says, there is no evidence of fraud in mail-in voting. There is, however, plenty of voter suppression by Republicans around the country, including in Iowa where Ashley Hinson voted with Republicans to block the secretary of state from mailing absentee ballots to Iowans during a pandemic. Trump is also propping up a campaign by Kanye West, whose wife admits he is seriously mentally ill, to take votes away from Biden. Republican senators Ron Johnson and Charles Grassley are working with a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician to dig up dirt on Biden, even after the Senate Intelligence Committee released its final report showing how Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help elect Trump and that Russia is responsible for the disinformation about the Biden/Clinton connection to the 2016 election. Attorney General Barr is also working to dig up dirt on Obama and Biden, and Trump warned he hopes he “is not too politically correct.” These are the actions of a dictator desperate to hold onto power.