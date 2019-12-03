DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO --- As Democrats in Congress fight for their partisan impeachment witch hunt, President Trump is fighting to Make America Great by creating jobs, fighting for workers, and draining the swamp.
You have free articles remaining.
What happened in September? In Chicago, 57 were killed, 273 were injured. Chicago is home of the nation’s strictest of guns laws. Funny how the media doesn’t talk about this.
To those who hate Donald Trump as our president, I would like to say that many of us felt that disdain for President Obama. It was hard to take when he went overseas and apologized for America. It was hard to hear when he announced that America was no longer a Christian nation. It was very upsetting when he told us that all bathrooms were genderless. We wanted a president who would take a stand for America. He is not a perfect man but he is a true patriot!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.