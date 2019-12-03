{{featured_button_text}}

DAVE SMITH

WATERLOO --- As Democrats in Congress fight for their partisan impeachment witch hunt, President Trump is fighting to Make America Great by creating jobs, fighting for workers, and draining the swamp.

What happened in September? In Chicago, 57 were killed, 273 were injured. Chicago is home of the nation’s strictest of guns laws. Funny how the media doesn’t talk about this.

To those who hate Donald Trump as our president, I would like to say that many of us felt that disdain for President Obama. It was hard to take when he went overseas and apologized for America. It was hard to hear when he announced that America was no longer a Christian nation. It was very upsetting when he told us that all bathrooms were genderless. We wanted a president who would take a stand for America. He is not a perfect man but he is a true patriot!

