HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER --- I cannot let Beryl Richards' Sept. 1 letter stand without rebuttal. No one is enforcing the speed of big rig trucks except very few commercial vehicle enforcement personnel and about a dozen state troopers.

Their numbers have not kept up with the exploded numbers of big rigs that have come on in recent years. There may be one enforcement officer per 100,000 big rigs. County sheriff's offices aren't enforcing the speed of them.

The states with a lower speed limit for large trucks -- California, Indiana and Michigan -- have a lower than average fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. Average out at 1 in 2015. The states allowing large trucks to go 75 to 80 mph average at 9.25 in 2015.

Iowa has a higher than average number of its fatal crashes where large trucks are involved, at 10.8 in 2016, while the national average was 8.1.

