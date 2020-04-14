Letter: Transportation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

REP. BOB KRESSIG

CEDAR FALLS -- Few could have imagined that 2020 would be put on hold for the foreseeable future by a challenge like COVID-19. Amid the uncertainty of the past few weeks, we all have looked eagerly to the constant and reliable in our lives. Grocery stores are one of these constants, and they go hand-in-hand with another: the delivery vessels that keep those essential businesses open and shelves stocked.

Our transportation network of trains, trucks, planes and ships are to be commended as are their employees. As each day brings a new restriction, passenger planes are being repurposed for cargo but most are grounded and, similarly, many roadside stops have been shut down making it more difficult for long-haul truckers. Yet the U.S. freight rail network, deemed “critical infrastructure” by the federal government, chugs on with fewer public interactions than other modes of transportation.

In short, freight rail means store shelves will continue to be stocked with food and essential consumer items, chemicals required for medicines and keeping our water supply safe will be delivered, and the lights will stay on. Thank you to all transportation employees, putting themselves at risk to keep the trains running and supply chains open during troubled times.

