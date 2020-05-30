Letter: Town halls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO — If the politically annointed D.C. elite could just pause the currency presses at the Treasury for a couple of weeks, it would seem an opportune time to host a full calendar of Iowa town hall meetings for constituents, social distancing rules applying, of course.

Reports are suggesting 68% of the unemployed are getting more money than when actually employed. If that’s the intent of the CARES Act, we should hear from the authors, and ask what in the 1,800 page bill concerned them. Surely they’ve read it verbatum prior to voting on it. Now there’s chatter about a taxpayer funded “return to work bonus?” It’s difficult to grasp the trillions committed, how and when it will be repaid, and by whom. Perhaps more Americans should row the tax boat?

Ideally, the University of Northern Iowa could host a local town hall — have their economics professors and other intellectuals on hand. Students (remotely) could discover their fair-share of “free everything” associated with $23+ trillion in ever-increasing, unsustainable debt. Other relevant topics might include the billions in operating losses by the USPS year-over-year.

I’d sure like to hear from Mr. Grassley, Ms. Ernst, Ms. Finkenaurer and others “in the know.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0