Letter: Tough choice

JOHN KEARNEY

WATERLOO -- Imagine a world in which the presidential contender has spent his entire political career trying to make a difference in people’s lives. We can praise him for his efforts, but arguably he has not achieved a great deal, with the possible notable exception of a controversial crime bill which led to increased incarceration of many in a minority community. But he remains extremely popular! His admirers think he is a fundamentally good man who, as he is fond of saying, wants “to restore the soul of our nation.”

In the same world supporters of the incumbent believe he has significantly improved the economic well-being of most Americans. Unfortunately, his efforts were thwarted by a global pandemic. Nonetheless, his legion of loyal followers believes that, if re-elected, he will bring the economy back to where it was before the national nightmare began. Tragically, however, the incumbent is a narcissist who uses people and lies whenever it suits his fancy. Many of his political allies think he has a weak character.

As a citizen would you vote for the good man with a thin record of notable achievements, or the morally flawed individual who tends to “get things done?"

