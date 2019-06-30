{{featured_button_text}}

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER --- Are we any better off today than before the American Revolution? Nowadays we have seat belt laws, tobacco compliance, cannot smoke in your own airspace, possession laws of every kind, and you're not safe from big government intrusion in your own home.

Also, we have a justice system that gives a greater penalty for possession of something, even though the possessor didn't even intend to harm anyone else, than it gives someone else for murder. Our elected lawmakers legislate in favor of the places that put plenty of money in their election campaign, in favor of big money/big business and highly paid lobbyists. Common sense alone is dead on arrival in our legislative system if the above forces are working in the other direction. Is this the kind of freedom and government the Founding Fathers of America intended for us?

