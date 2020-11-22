LETTER: Too little, too late

Too little, too late

JUDY THOMAS

CEDAR FALLS -- With the COVID rate at 25% new infections for two weeks, the governor decided to hold an emergency press meeting Nov. 16. Same old information. She begs Iowans to use masks but has few restrictions for when to wear them.

This press conference had so many exceptions, I could not follow what she was saying. It seems no different than what is currently happening. Why no mask mandate? Why no financial assistance for hospitals, schools, or public services? Where does she obtain her figures for gatherings?

We Iowans need help not platitudes. Show leadership and make tough decisions to help us out. At this rate, few of us will be around to see the Holidays or be with loved ones. This press conference was too little, too late!

