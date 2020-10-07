Letter: Tony Thompson for sheriff

CEDAR FALLS -- Most people know that I am a Republican. What might surprise some is the fact that I am not a straight party voter. Especially when it comes to local politics. I have had the privilege of working with several great local officials across Iowa and naturally not all of them affiliate with my party of choice. Some of you might call me a traitor. Some of you might call me a RINO (Republican in name only). I like to think I’m just a guy who desperately wants us to return to a more bipartisan government.