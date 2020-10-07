 Skip to main content
Letter: Tony Thompson for sheriff
Letter: Tony Thompson for sheriff

LTE

JOSH WILSON

CEDAR FALLS -- Most people know that I am a Republican. What might surprise some is the fact that I am not a straight party voter. Especially when it comes to local politics. I have had the privilege of working with several great local officials across Iowa and naturally not all of them affiliate with my party of choice. Some of you might call me a traitor. Some of you might call me a RINO (Republican in name only). I like to think I’m just a guy who desperately wants us to return to a more bipartisan government.

So, with that being said I want to publicly announce that I will be voting for Tony Thompson to remain Black Hawk County Sheriff. I supported Tony the first time he ran for office and believe he’s done a great job.

There is no doubt that I strongly disagree with some of Tony’s positions, but I’ve always said that being respectful and willing to listen makes the best leader. Tony has always treated me with respect and he’s always willing to listen. In my opinion he’s earned another term and he’s certainly earned this Republican vote in November!

