Letter: To Trump: 'You're Fired!"

CEDAR FALLS -- There are two words that have been ringing in my ears and need to be voiced. I haven't cared for the current president since first crossing paths with him - primarily due to his highly inflated ego and extreme arrogance. He, in my opinion, is simply NOT a good person - he is a liar, he sets a poor example, he has a low level of respect for people in general regardless of gender, race, age or occupation. I will not debate issues with his supporters; I don’t need to. I will, however, listen to their point of view in an attempt to gain understanding. There are certainly points that make sense to me if I attempt to put myself in that person’s position. I do not vision that individual in the same light as the president. And, I do not judge. I view that person how he lives life in general and on his or her own merits. Our new president and vice president are surely going to have their hands full with many challenges. But it is time to say those two words – “YOU’RE FIRED!” – and for Americans to put this administration in the past and unite.