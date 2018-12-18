Try 1 month for 99¢

RICHARD BURGER

CEDAR FALLS -- Now, let me see if I have this straight: Chuck Grassley believes Trump may not have broken the law in instructing Michael Cohen to arrange monetary payments to Stormy Daniels and another woman Trump had affairs with. Asked whether he believes Cohen lied to Congress, Grassley said "to what extent do you want to put confidence in what a liar says?"

So I guess he has more confidence in what a serial liar says contrary to plenty of evidence otherwise?

