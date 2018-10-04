Use of trainers
MARK HECIMOVIH, Ph.D, ATC; TODD EVEN, Ph.D, ATC; PETER NEIBERT, Ph.D, ATC; TRICIA SCHRAGE, EdD, ATC; and KELLI SNYDER, EdD, ATC
CEDAR FALLS — Thank you for the Courier Sept. 27 editorial highlighting football and other sport-related injuries and the importance of providing certified athletic trainers (ATC) at practices and competitions. Certified athletic trainers are highly qualified, multi-skilled health care professionals who collaborate with physicians to provide preventative services, emergency care, clinical diagnosis, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions. Athletic trainers work under the direction of a physician as prescribed by state licensure statutes.
As the editorial specifically points out the concern for concussion recognition and management, certified athletic trainers play a key role in the identification and initial sideline screening for concussions in high school, collegiate and professional sports, as well as the critical return to play decision. The University of Northern Iowa has a highly recognized accredited athletic training program and was the first institution in the state of Iowa to offer a professional master’s in athletic training (M.ATR).
