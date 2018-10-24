Try 1 month for 99¢

SUSAN NEY

CEDAR FALLS — While I appreciate the political process, both locally and nationally, I have become increasingly disgusted with the rampant negativity on the part of our candidates. My goal is always to make an informed decision before I vote, but based on media advertising, I may have to select the best of the worst.

I’m appealing to candidates for local and state positions: Please stop telling me how bad your opponent is and start telling me what your plans are and why you are the better person to fill the position. Stop attacking one another and start lifting up your own abilities. We have just a few days before the election. Make me want to vote for you.

