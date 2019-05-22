Beto’s visit
IAN COON
WAVERLY — Two weeks ago, Beto O’Rourke was the first presidential hopeful to visit Wartburg College. He’s working hard to listen and learn from Iowans about what issues are on our minds.
Questions at the event ranged from inclusion, health care, climate change and campaign finance law that showed how Waverly is a community that deeply cares about vetting the folks running for office.
I was personally excited about his climate change plan, which is bold and takes on this horrible problem facing our entire planet. It aggressively fights to get us to net-zero emissions by 2050, and mobilizes $5 trillion over 10 years to address this crisis. Beto’s plan also includes Iowa specific items like investing in infrastructure for flood protection and creating new markets that let farmers decide what works best and profit from their successes.
My favorite part was seeing photos and videos on Instagram from students who were very disengaged in the 2016 and 2018 elections. I think this speaks to the power Beto had in rallying Iowans and gearing up our campus for the 2020 elections.
