Climate change
DEBRA WARRENS
WATERLOO — The House subcommittee on water, oceans and wildlife recently held a hearing on ocean health and climate change, in which witnesses from the fishing industry and coastal communities on both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts called out the multiplying problems they are already experiencing from climate change. From flooding to rapidly shifting fish stocks, they told compelling stories about how their communities, livelihoods and cultural heritage are at risk.
I have also recently learned of an acute example of climate impacts on the ocean. Sunflower sea star wasting syndrome is a climate-change driven disease that has caused the near total disappearance of the “sunflower star” sea star along the Pacific coast. Sunflower stars are a keystone species at the heart of the United State’s iconic kelp forests. This mass death of sea stars has cascaded into a chain of effects that are decimating kelp forests. This is just one example of how climate change wreaks havoc in our most iconic places.
I am writing today to add my voice to the growing chorus: Congress must act on climate change.
