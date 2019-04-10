Biden actions
RON SPEARS
WATERLOO -- Joe Biden was in the Memorial Day Parade in Waterloo that was thin on spectators. We had a sign that read, "We Love Joe." When he saw it he left the parade and ran over to talk to us. Later we went to hear him speak at the Veteran's Memorial Park. He greeted everyone and kissed my sister-in-law on the cheek. She thought it was great and speaks of it to this day.
What is going on with Joe is ridiculous in being charged with making women uncomfortable. He is a warm and engaging person. No one was violated. If a woman, or man for that matter, feels uncomfortable then tell the offender so. The offended one has that much responsibility for how they feel. And furthermore, this may be a political game to make him look bad.
