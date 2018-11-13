The election
DENNIS BUSEMAN
CEDAR FALLS — The Nov. 6 election has one significant characteristic, and that is “hatred won,” but that’s only temporary.
The resounding theme of the election was “hate Trump, hate conservatives, hate christians, etc.”
There are very few things Trump does that offend me because he calls a spade a spade, but that is given labels such as racist, bigotry, white supremacy or some other lying description. And all of these are from the same people who cry out “foul” when someone that’s liberal or a Democrat is accused of the same behavior.
It’s interesting this type of behavior was prophesied in the Bible about 2000 years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Very true!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.