The election

DENNIS BUSEMAN

CEDAR FALLS — The Nov. 6 election has one significant characteristic, and that is “hatred won,” but that’s only temporary.

The resounding theme of the election was “hate Trump, hate conservatives, hate christians, etc.”

There are very few things Trump does that offend me because he calls a spade a spade, but that is given labels such as racist, bigotry, white supremacy or some other lying description. And all of these are from the same people who cry out “foul” when someone that’s liberal or a Democrat is accused of the same behavior.

It’s interesting this type of behavior was prophesied in the Bible about 2000 years ago.

