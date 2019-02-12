War in Yemen
JULIE FISCHER
DECORAH -- Last December, the Senate passed a bill to end American military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen — a major step in erasing our stamp of approval from the world’s worst ongoing humanitarian crisis. Unfortunately, the measure wasn’t taken up in the House and the starvation and devastation aren’t making as many headlines anymore.
But at a time when an average of more than 100 Yemeni children under the age of 5 die every day of preventable war-related causes, there can be no choice but to pay attention.
I have a home, food and water, but the Yemenis are living amidst rubble, the intentional destruction of homes, hospitals and sources of food and potable water. The Saudis have perpetrated a war crime on Yemen, and we must cease any support of it.
Now, after positive action in the House, the bill is once again coming up for a Senate vote. We have a chance to end this brutal war, and our support for it, once and for all.
I pray our senators, Grassley and Ernst, will vote for S.J. Res. 7 — the Sanders-Lee-Murphy resolution to enforce the War Powers Act.
