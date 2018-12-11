Penny tax
HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO -- Why is there a proposal for penny taxing for clean water? Why are we not taxing fertilizer, pork and city effluent. Penny tax is the tax from hell because they never go away and you never know how much total penny tax you have paid. It's clear schools will not allow penny tax to go away despite the promise it would. Penny tax is a Republican tax designed to shift away from income tax, and where is income tax money being squandered if we have to have a penny tax for ever issue?
