Trump verbage
SANDRA DOYLE
CEDAR FALLS — The Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation was the most disgusting display of poor judgment by the Democratic left than I would have believed capable of. They have behaved like belligerent children playing to their constituents in the hope of denigrating the nominee and in harming our president.
Whether you like President Trump’s verbage and/or actions of the past, he has accomplished more for this country in less than two years than the last three have in 24 years. Unemployment down, GDP up, building up our military and support for our police has been outstanding.
I heard a ‘joke’ asking, “if you had raccoons destroying your basement and could find no one to take on that dirty mess other than a person who used poor language and didn’t conform to your norms, would you hire him or let the raccoons destroy your home?”
President Trump could have stayed comfortable in his life of luxury but in seeing the direction our country was heading chose to try to put us on the right path.
Any of you out there who have no sin please feel free to cast the first stone.
