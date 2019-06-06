Abortion debate
BOB BLACK
WATERLOO -- About the time you think there has been enough killing in the name of religion, along comes states wanting to ban abortion.
Since when does a bunch of elected male politicians be allowed to play God with a woman's health? Remember the deaths from illegal abortions? It is about to start again. "Religion was invented when the first con man met the first fool." -- Mark Twain
