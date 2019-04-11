{{featured_button_text}}

Wonderful visit

CARLOS JIMENEZ

Master Sgt., USMC (Retired)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A follow up to your April 7 story, “Semper Fidelis.” On behalf of our Cairo and Moscow Marine Detachments, please allow me to openly thank the residents of Waterloo and the honorable Mayor Quentin Hart.

Sir, our Marines were honored to meet you. Thank you for such a warm welcome. All of these Marines have provided dignitary services safeguarding our American embassies around the world. As stated in your story, many of our Marines traveled long distances reuniting in support of our fellow Marine, Kevin Dill.

In true Marine fashion, Kevin and his wife, Tammy, were exceptional hosts, much like the people of your wonderful city. Some of our Marines hadn’t seen one another in more than 30 years. It was an honor to visit your fine city and stay in your exceptional 5-star Marriott hotel. It is my distinct privilege to have led these young men during their earlier impressionable formative years some 35 years ago. You can imagine how proud I am of their accomplishments. Our reunion in Waterloo will always be remembered.

