CEDAR FALLS -- At the end of Cedar Falls Council meetings, Public Forum occurs where citizens can speak about issues. For the last two City Council meetings a citizen has chastised council members for not punishing a council member who made a mistake. First off, it’s not the city council or mayor’s job to touch on the issue.
This lady thought she should drag the council rep through the mud at these two council meetings. Thankfully, her comments fell on deaf ears.
I served on the Cedar Falls City Council for 12 years and many times we had citizens comment about subjects, but never did we hear someone attempt to cause someone to be humiliated for a mistake they made, who owned up to that error and is working to use that error to better themselves.
I know a man who wrote things in the sand to stop a public stoning of a person, and told the crowd, (not at a public forum or on TV,) … . ”he who is without sin, let them cast the first stone.”
