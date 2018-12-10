Renewable fuel
PAM JOHNSON
FLOYD --- As a sixth-generation Iowa farmer, and past president of the National Corn Growers Association, I understand the importance of Iowa’s biofuels industry and what it means to Iowa farm families and our nation’s renewable fuel supply.
We are facing many immediate issues that impact the profitability of Iowa farmers. The sales restriction of E15 fuel is one concern. For too long, the Environmental Protection Agency has restricted sales of E15 to only around eight and half months of the year, which has severely reduced demand for Iowa grown renewable fuels.
While President Trump has signaled he will lift the sales restriction on E15, we are still waiting on the fix to be completed in Washington. Fortunately for Iowa, we have champions on this issue. Senators Ernst and Grassley have been on the front lines fighting for Iowa farmers and greater market access for Iowa renewable fuels.
If E15 is allowed to compete fairly, sales of the product will surge. This will help drive demand for Iowa corn and have an uplifting economic impact in rural communities throughout our state. It is important our leaders in Washington continue their efforts to secure this much-needed victory for Iowa agriculture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.