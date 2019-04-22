Food bank funds
WATERLOO — Many of us may not know what it’s like to be really hungry. Unfortunately in Northeast Iowa, more than 45,000 people and 14,000 children are affected by hunger. This simply is not acceptable. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is working to ensure they have access to nutritious food.
We need help from state legislators and have the opportunity to help fight hunger with SF 205 and HF 370 currently being considered. This bill calls for a sales tax exemption for food banks, all of which are nonprofit organizations. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank paid an estimated $30,000 in sales tax on products and services required to operate in 2018. This money would have enabled us to provide 120,000 additional meals to people in need.
Many of our local legislators support these bills, and we thank them. We ask our community and legislators to continue to support the proposed sales tax exemption and to work to make Iowa stronger. We ask that fighting hunger become a priority at the Capitol and throughout Iowa. When Iowans are nourished, Iowa is stronger.
