Letter: Tired of negative ads

TOM HAGARTY

CEDAR FALLS -- Years ago, I was so proud to be able to vote. The magic word is “was.”

I was a postal/federal employee, and we were not allowed to participate in political campaigns. We couldn’t have bumper stickers, signs or T-shirts supporting any candidates! But we were allowed to go vote. Talk about a violation of our rights, but it was true.

Eventually the rules changed. I got involved in politics for one congressional race. After that election year, politics was starting to get very nasty. It has gotten more and more nasty.

When a candidate ran for office, you heard positive things. The candidate volunteered at food banks, in scouting, at their church. Now in “modern” political campaigns, one never here's about the good things the candidate did. All you hear is slick campaign adds made up by different parties about how much money this one or the other took.

All of this negativity has to be the result of something, doesn't it? Why do we have campaigns when the “elect me” ads are all about money each candidate took?

Since there are no positive campaigns anymore, one has to ask, why should we go vote?

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0