Letter: Time to retire Joni Ernst

Time to retire

Sen. Joni Ernst

WATERLOO -- For thousands of years, tyrants have depended on human sacrifice to cling to power. President Trump has brought us to a new height of horror, luring thousands of the maskless to attend his rallies, shouting and infecting each other, after already dooming tens of thousands of Americans to death by dishonestly assuring them, months ago, that COVID-19 is "just the flu" and "it will be gone, soon." His deception tragically continues. Every day now, the United States loses to COVID 19 the equivalent of at least five fully-loaded 737 jetliners crashing, killing everyone on board. Every day. Today.