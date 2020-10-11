Letter: Time to retire Joni Ernst

Time to retire
WILLIAM LEIGHTY
WATERLOO -- For thousands of years, tyrants have depended on human sacrifice to cling to power. President Trump has brought us to a new height of horror, luring thousands of the maskless to attend his rallies, shouting and infecting each other, after already dooming tens of thousands of Americans to death by dishonestly assuring them, months ago, that COVID-19 is "just the flu" and "it will be gone, soon." His deception tragically continues. Every day now, the United States loses to COVID 19 the equivalent of at least five fully-loaded 737 jetliners crashing, killing everyone on board. Every day. Today.
Surely Sen. Joni Ernst feels terrible about her role in enabling, tolerating, even causing, this loss of life, and in requiring trillions of dollars to be borrowed from our children to keep our fellow Americans fed and housed while they suffer the awful economic and spiritual human sacrifices of this President's failed leadership. Therefore, Iowans should thank her for her Senate and military service and retire her to a new career, for Sen. Theresa Greenfield to join the new Senate majority, to protect Iowans and the extraordinary natural capital they steward: the world's best, naturally watered farmland. We gratefully own farm ground in Black Hawk, Osceola, and O'Brien counties.
Please join me in voting for the fresh air of Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris. Please vote for a fresh senator, Theresa Greenfield.
